Stars Blank Wolves in Game One

Published on April 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Artem Shlaine along the bench

(Texas Stars, Credit: Caeleb Garcia) Texas Stars forward Artem Shlaine along the bench(Texas Stars, Credit: Caeleb Garcia)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, took down the Chicago Wolves 2-0 in Game One of the Central Division Semi-finals on Tuesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Remi Poirier stopped all 16 shots he faced for his third career playoff shutout.

The Stars peppered the Wolves with shots in the first forty minutes, including a breakaway chance by Cross Hanas that hit the pipe, but they were unable to break through against Chicago's Cayden Primeau, despite outshooting them 17 to 11.

Texas finally had a chance to open the scoring when Noel Gunler was penalized for slashing, sending the Stars on their first power play of the game. Matthew Seminoff gained the puck at the left circle and fed it to Artem Shlaine at the opposite post. Shlaine sent the puck past Primeau to give the Stars the lead 1:53 into the third period.

Chicago pulled Primeau from the net to try to tie the game but Shlaine scored on the empty net for his second goal of the night to seal the deal for Texas.

Poirier allowed no goals to earn the win. Primeau stopped 25 of 26 in the loss.

The Stars and Wolves will face-off in Game Two of the series on Thursday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

Stars Blank Wolves in Game One - Texas Stars

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