Griffins Announce Promotions for Central Division Semifinals Presented by Xfinity

Published on April 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Wednesday, May 6, 2026 (Game 3/Home Game 1)

*Friday, May 8, 2026 (Game 4/Home Game 2)

*Saturday, May 9, 2026 (Game 5/Home Game 3)

*If Necessary

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Rally Towels presented by J&H Family Stores: Fans will receive Griffins rally towels upon entrance to the arena.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: The Griffins are extending their popular Friday promotion and will offer $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Playoff SuperPass: Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

All Remaining Griffins Games to Air on WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM: All radio broadcasts for the Griffins' 2026 Calder Cup Playoff games will be on WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM.







American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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