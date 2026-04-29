Belleville Senators Release 2025-26 End-Of-Season Fan Feedback Survey

Published on April 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are calling on fans across the Bay of Quinte to help shape the future of hockey in the region.

As the organization prepares for its milestone 10th season, the team has launched a fan feedback survey to better understand the gameday experience, ticket offerings, and what matters most to the community.

Fans who complete the survey will be entered for a chance to win a $100 Belleville Sens Locker Room Store gift card.

"This team belongs to the community," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "We want to hear directly from our fans-what they love, what they want more of, and how we can continue to improve every aspect of the experience with the Belleville Senators."

The survey is open to all fans-whether they're Season Seat Members, Sens on Demand members or even the casual fan.

The feedback collected will play a key role in shaping ticket offerings, fan experiences, and programming for the upcoming season.

Fans are encouraged to complete the survey before Thursday, May 6, 2026, to ensure their voices are heard.







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