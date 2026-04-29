Save the Dates: IceHogs Annual Garage Sale - May 15 & 16

Published on April 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs will be holding the team's annual Garage Sale as a two-day event again this year on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16.

Dates/Times:

Friday, May 15, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 16, 9 a.m. - Noon

Location: Rockford IceHogs Team Store at BMO Center (enter at Chestnut & Church Street doors)

This end-of-year tradition gives fans the opportunity to buy:

Discounted IceHogs, All-Star Classic and Chicago Blackhawks apparel and collectibles

Game-worn jerseys

Player locker name plates

Autographed pucks

Special event closeout bags (Michael Leighton Ring of Honor and All-Star Classic)

Take advantage of 25% off store-wide, including clearance (some exclusions apply, see store for details).

Fans interested in purchasing game-worn IceHogs jerseys will have the opportunity to do so again this year to support the IceHogs "Seats for Kids" program. For each jersey purchased through this program, tickets will be donated in your name to bring underserved and underprivileged children to a Rockford IceHogs game at the BMO Center during the 2026-27 season. Thanks to the generosity of fans supporting this program last season, we were able to provide tickets at no charge to kids from local school districts and community centers, Rockford Park District programs, Milestone, Mosaic, Rock House Kids, and Rockford Rescue Mission, among others.

All sales at the Garage Sale event will be credit card only. No cash will be accepted.

Please save the dates and we hope to see you at the Team Store May 15 & 16!







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