IceHogs to Honor Rockford Icemen for Live Jersey Auction Fundraiser

Published on March 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







To pay homage to an important piece of Rockford hockey history, the Rockford IceHogs will wear Rockford Icemen jerseys for the team's annual postgame live jersey auction, presented by Insurance King, on Saturday, April 4.

Fans will have a chance to bid on their favorite player's game-worn Rockford Icemen jersey immediately following the IceHogs 7 p.m. game against the Iowa Wild on April 4. Players will enter the ice one at a time, and a live auctioneer will start the bidding for each player (and Hammy). The annual live auction serves as the lead fundraiser for the IceHogs Community Fund and has generated over $1.3 million over 24 seasons. A portion of proceeds from this year's live auction will benefit Rockford Hockey Club.

Representatives from the IceHogs and Rockford Hockey Club were joined today by Tim Mattila, former Head Coach of the Rockford Icemen, and Jon Larson, President of the Rockford Lightning High School Hockey Program and former Icemen coach, to unveil the Icemen jersey the IceHogs will wear on April 4.

The jerseys that the IceHogs will don on April 4 will pay tribute to the Icemen and the strong foundation they built for hockey to succeed in Rockford. The blue jerseys with green and white trim feature the "Old Man Winter" Icemen logo on the front with "Rockford" above the crest. Both the IceHogs and Lightning logos adorn the shoulders on the jersey.

Under Mattila's guidance between 1998 and 2016, the Icemen won 16 Combined Division High School League state championships in Illinois, including 15 consecutively. The Icemen helped shape the culture of hockey in Rockford at the youth level up through the high school ranks.

"The key with youth hockey is you need to start when you are five to eight years old if you really want to play competitive hockey," said Mattila. "It's all about the youth programs to make your high school teams better and then your high school teams to make your pro teams better."

The IceHogs Community Fund has proudly awarded over $160,000 over the last four years to support Rockford Hockey Club and Rockford Park District youth hockey initiatives.

"One of our primary missions as an organization is to support our community and make Rockford proud, and one of the ways we do that is to support local hockey and grow the game," said Ryan Snider, IceHogs President of Business Operations. "The things you learn playing youth hockey and being part of a team are invaluable for kids to develop as athletes, but also as people."

"The support from the IceHogs Community Fund helps get more kids on the ice and on the ice at a younger age," said Jordan Tuminaro, President of Rockford Hockey Club. "Beyond that, we are on the cusp of getting approval for a youth girls hockey team to even further expand our reach in the community."

Tickets for the IceHogs live jersey auction game on April 4 are on sale now!







American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.