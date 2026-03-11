New York Rangers Assign F Brett Berard to Hartford Wolf Pack
Published on March 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brett Berard to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Berard, 23, has scored 22 points (6 g, 16 a) in 39 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also appeared in 13 games with the Rangers.
The native of Providence, RI, has skated in 143 career games with the Wolf Pack over parts of four seasons, recording 93 points (40 g, 53 a). He's dressed in 48 NHL games with the Rangers, recording ten points (6 g, 4 a), over parts of two campaigns.
Berard was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
