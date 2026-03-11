New York Rangers Assign F Brett Berard to Hartford Wolf Pack

Published on March 10, 2026

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brett Berard to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Berard, 23, has scored 22 points (6 g, 16 a) in 39 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also appeared in 13 games with the Rangers.

The native of Providence, RI, has skated in 143 career games with the Wolf Pack over parts of four seasons, recording 93 points (40 g, 53 a). He's dressed in 48 NHL games with the Rangers, recording ten points (6 g, 4 a), over parts of two campaigns.

Berard was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

