Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Charges Towards Three-In-Three of In-State Rivals
Published on March 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Penguins (36-14-5-2) magic number down to six
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Mar. 4 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Springfield 5
A spirited third-period comeback fell short in a razor-thin, month-opening loss for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Aidan McDonough scored twice on the power play and set up Tanner Howe for a four-on-four goal in between. McDonough's three points helped tie the game, 3-3, but a man-advantage marker and subsequent empty netter gave Springfield enough insurance to survive another late surge by Rafaël Harvey-Pinard.
Friday, Mar. 6 - PENGUINS 2 at Syracuse 3 (OT)
The Penguins came back from down 2-0 to force overtime, but lost on a power-play goal in extra time. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's rally started with Rutger McGroarty tallying 90 seconds into the second period. Melvin Fernström notched the tying goal with 23.6 seconds left in regulation.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Mar. 13 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey
The Penguins open a three-in-three by welcoming the Hershey Bears to town. The Bears' rookie duo of Ilya Protas and Andrew Cristall continue to impress this season: Cristall leads all league rookies with 31 assists, while Protas ranks second among rookies with 24 goals and 48 points.
Saturday, Mar. 14 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
The Penguins host their time-honored St. Patrick's Day game with the new-look Phantoms coming to town. Recent trades have brought in forwards Boris Katchouk and Brett Harrison as well as D-men Jackson Edward and David Jiøíèek to Lehigh Valley, but the team has dropped six of its last seven.
Sunday, Mar. 15 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton closes its three-in-three weekend with a visit to Allentown. The Penguins' combined record against its two in-state rivals is 13-1-1-0 (.900) so far this season.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's magic number to clinch a playoff berth is six.
- The Penguins have an 11-game point streak on the road, going 9-0-2-0 (.864) since Jan. 14.
- Since the start of February, Aidan McDonough has seven goals and nine points in 12 games.
- Sergei Murashov ranks fourth overall in goals against average (2.15) and save percentage (.922). He leads all rookie goalies in both categories, as well.
- The Penguins have out-scored opponents 73-43 in third periods, the second-highest single-period goal total and goal differential (+30) in the league.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Providence 55 43 11 1 0 87 .791
2. PENGUINS 57 36 14 5 2 79 .693
3. Charlotte 56 33 18 5 0 71 .634
4. Hershey 57 26 23 6 2 60 .526
5. Bridgeport 57 24 25 3 5 56 .491
6. Lehigh Valley 56 24 26 3 3 54 .482
7. Springfield 56 22 27 5 2 51 .455
8. Hartford 55 22 27 4 2 50 .455
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Tristan Broz 45 14 20 34
Ville Koivunen^ 28 11 22 33
Avery Hayes^ 36 19 11 30
Aidan McDonough 51 15 15 30
Atley Calvert 55 11 18 29
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Sergei Murashov* 30 20-6-3 2.15 .922 3
Joel Blomqvist 19 10-5-3 2.62 .908 1
* = rookie
^ = recalled to Pittsburgh
X = no longer in organization
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Mar. 13 Hershey Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Mar. 14 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.
Sun, Mar. 15 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 3:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION
Thu, Mar. 5 (D) Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Fri, Mar. 6 (RW) Avery Hayes Reassigned from PIT
Fri, Mar. 6 (RW) Avery Hayes Recalled to PIT
Fri, Mar. 6 (LW) Ville Koivunen Recalled to PIT
Mon, Mar. 9 (D) Jack St. Ivany Conditioning loan from PIT
