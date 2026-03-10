T-Birds Acquire D Wyatt Newpower from Syracuse Crunch

Published on March 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Wyatt Newpower from the Syracuse Crunch in exchange for forward Matthew Peca.

Newpower, 28, is in his sixth professional season and has posted eight points (2g, 6a) over 44 games with the Iowa Wild and Crunch this season. In 21 games with Syracuse, Newpower accumulated five points (2g, 3a) and a +5 rating. The Hugo, Minn. native has skated in 256 career AHL games, picking up 52 points (13g, 39a) and 272 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro in 2020, Newpower played four collegiate seasons with the University of Connecticut, where he totaled 47 points (11g, 36a) over 114 games with the Huskies.

The T-Birds return to a sold-out Thunderdome on Wednesday, March 11 as they host the Providence Bruins for the first of two games wearing St. Patty's Day specialty jerseys. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m., which will be followed by a postgame concert by the Dropkick Murphys.

