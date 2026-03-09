Blues Recall Stenberg, Lindstein from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have recalled forward Otto Stenberg and defenseman Theo Lindstein from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Stenberg, 20, has dressed in 33 games with Springfield this season, recording 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and six penalty minutes. The Stenungsund, Sweden native has also appeared in 18 games with the Blues, tallying eight points (one goal, seven assists) and eight penalty minutes. Overall, Stenberg has posted 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 71 career AHL regular-season games. He was drafted by the Blues in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Lindstein, 21, has played in 56 games with Springfield this season, posting 14 points (six goals, eights assists) and 18 penalty minutes. His six goals rank eighth among AHL rookie defensemen. The Gavle, Sweden native was drafted by the Blues in the first round, 29th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The T-Birds return to a sold-out Thunderdome on Wednesday, March 11 as they host the Providence Bruins for the first of two games wearing St. Patty's Day specialty jerseys. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m., which will be followed by a postgame concert by the Dropkick Murphys.

