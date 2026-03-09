LA Kings Loan Forward Kaleb Lawrence to Rochester Americans, Buffalo Sabres Loan Defenseman Nikita Novikov to Ontario Reign

Published on March 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The LA Kings announced today they have loaned forward Kaleb Lawrence to the AHL's Rochester Americans while defenseman Nikita Novikov has been loaned from the Buffalo Sabres to the Ontario Reign.

Lawrence, 23, has tallied three assists in 16 games with Ontario this season. Drafted by the LA Kings in the 2022 NHL Draft, seventh round, 215th overall, he has appeared in 41 AHL games with the Reign tallying 11 points (6G, 5A) while collecting nine points (7G, 9A) in 27 games with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Ottawa, ON native signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on May 24, 2024. He played parts of five seasons in the OHL from 2019-24 with Owen Sound (2019-23), Ottawa (2023-24), and London (2023-24) accumulating 82 points (41G, 41A) in 149 games helping London to an OHL Championship in 2024.

Novikov, 22, has notched 18 points (6G, 12A) in 50 games with Rochester this season. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2021 NHL Draft, sixth round, 188th overall, he has skated in 183 AHL games with the Amerks collecting 61 points (15G, 46A).

The Moscow, Russia native signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on May 19, 2023. Prior to coming to North America, he played two seasons in the KHL with Dynamo Moskva from 2021-23 registering nine points (3G, 6A) in 94 games.







American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.