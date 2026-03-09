Series Preview - Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights

Published on March 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Game 1: Tuesday, Mar. 10 at 6:30 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena

Game 2: Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 6:30 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena

Officials

Tuesday - Referees: #73 Stan Szczurek, #59 Kyle Bauman | Linespeople: #70 Craig Ford, #33 Andrew Gaggin

Broadcast Info

Tuesday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Wednesday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Tucson, AZ - With their six-game road trip now in the rearview mirror, the Tucson Roadrunners (25-22-8-0) return to Southern Arizona to open a four-game homestand with a two-game series against the Henderson Silver Knights (24-19-6-4) on Tuesday and Wednesday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop for both games is set for 6:30 p.m. AZT.

Tucson split its six-game road trip with a 3-3-0-0 record and now turns its focus to a critical stretch at home. The Roadrunners will play four games in six days, and eight of their remaining 16 regular-season contests will be at Tucson Arena. Half of those home games come this week, making the homestand a key opportunity for Tucson to strengthen its position in the Pacific Division playoff race before closing the year with eight of its final 12 games on the road.

The homestand-opening series against Henderson represents the biggest games of the season so far for both clubs. The two teams are currently tied in points, but the Silver Knights hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division by virtue of having more regulation wins than the Roadrunners.

Tuesday and Wednesday mark the third and fourth meetings of eight between the teams this season - and the first in Tucson. Six of Tucson's final 16 games will come against Henderson, making the head-to-head matchup even more significant down the stretch. The Roadrunners and Silver Knights split their first series of the season on Jan. 24-25 in Henderson, with both games decided by one goal. The Silver Knights took the opener 4-3 before Tucson responded with a 3-2 overtime victory in the second game.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

CAPTAIN'S HOME COOKING

Roadrunners captain Austin Poganski enters the series riding a three-game home goal-scoring streak dating back to Jan. 21 vs. San Diego, recording three goals in that span. Poganski has also been productive over the past several weeks, posting six points (2g, 4a) in his last eight games since Feb. 21 vs. Ontario and 10 points (3g, 7a) in his last 12 contests dating back to Feb. 6 at Calgary.

It's been another strong season for the Tucson captain, who sits one goal, two assists and three points shy of matching his career-high 15-26-41 campaign from 2024-25. Poganski also ranks tied for second on the team in multi-point games (9) and multi-assist games (4).

SIMASHEV STAYS HOT

Dmitri Simashev enters the series in strong form, recording three points (1g, 2a) during his current two-game point streak dating back to Feb. 28 at San Jose. The rookie defenseman has totaled five points (1g, 4a) in his last five games since Feb. 21 vs. Ontario and carries a three-game home point streak with four assists dating back to Jan. 21 vs. San Diego.

Simashev has been the Roadrunners' top-producing rookie this season, leading all Tucson first-year players in points (28), assists (20), points per game (0.93) and power-play points (3g, 6a). Among AHL rookie defensemen, he ranks first in power-play goals (3) and points per game, tied for second in assists, third in total points and fourth in goals.

AGOZZINO CLIMBING THE MILESTONES

Andrew Agozzino has found the scoresheet consistently of late, tallying two goals in his last three games and three goals in his last five contests dating back to Feb. 28 at San Jose. The Roadrunners assistant captain scored his 11th goal of the season-and first game-winning goal of the year-in Tucson's 3-2 overtime victory at Bakersfield on Saturday.

The overtime tally marked the 43rd game-winning goal of Agozzino's career and the 646th point of his professional career. He now sits four points shy of the 650-point milestone and five away from both 375 career assists and 100 career power-play goals.

NUMBERS TO KNOW:

3 - Andrew Agozzino has scored in both games against the Henderson Silver Knights this season and leads Tucson with two goals in the season series (2-1-3). Agozzino is also tied for the team lead in points against Henderson with Dmitri Simashev (0-3-3) and Ben McCartney (1-2-3).

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and broadcast on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Tuesday and Wednesday's coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by James Mackey.







