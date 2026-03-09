Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned defenseman Emil Pieniniemi from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Pieniniemi was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round (91st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He made his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 31, a home win over the Syracuse Crunch. Pieniniemi posted one goal and two assists in eight games as a Penguin.

Also, in his 15 ECHL games with Wheeling, the 21-year-old produced four goals and five assists for nine points.

Last season, Pieniniemi played junior hockey for the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. He paced Kingston blueliners in goals (10), assists (50), points (60), power-play goals (5), power-play assists (26), power-play points (31) and shots (136). He also tied for the fifth-highest assist total among OHL defensemen and placed sixth in points by rearguards.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Mar. 13 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

