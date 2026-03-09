Sens Snap Skid to Cap Four-Game Run vs Comets

Belleville Senators goaltender Mads Søgaard vs. the Utica Comets

The Belleville Senators capped a stretch of four straight games against the Utica Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) with a home-and-home split this past weekend. After dropping a third straight game to the Comets on the road at Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, the Sens responded in emphatic fashion on home ice on Saturday, pouring in seven goals and picking up a couple more critical points on the push for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

With 14 games remaining, the Senators are still sixth in the American Hockey League's North Division and trail the Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) by five points for the division's last playoff berth. The Amerks also hold four games in hand on Belleville and will play three times this upcoming week, while the Sens will only hit the ice twice, when they visit the Hershey Bears (AHL Affiliate of the Washington Capitals) on the road this coming weekend.

The latest information on the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoff Picture can be found by visiting the American Hockey League's daily playoff primer.

Friday, March 6, 2026: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Utica Comets - 5

It was another case of deja vu for the Belleville Senators on Friday, as they once again visited the Utica Comets and came away on the wrong side of the result. After a tight first two periods, the Comets pulled away in the third, en route to a 5-2 win. Sens Captain Garrett Pilon and Tyler Boucher each counted their seventh goals of the season, while Leevi Merilainen made 22 saves on 26 shots in the defeat.

Saturday, March 7, 2026: Belleville Senators - 7 vs Utica Comets - 3

On Saturday night, it was Belleville's turn to fill the net, as they hosted the Comets at CAA Arena on Military Appreciation Night. Rookie defender Carter Yakemchuk sparked the Belleville offence just 46 seconds into the game, blasting his ninth goal of the season past Comets' goaltender Nico Daws, from the blue line. Tyler Boucher would score his second in as many nights (and eighth of the season) later in the frame, with Arthur Kaliyev notching his franchise record-tying 31st of the campaign before the first period buzzer. Olle Lycksell (11th) and newly-acquired forward Graeme Clarke (16th) would score in the second period, while in the third, Hayden Hodgson scored his fifth of the season, and Clarke counted his second of the game, finishing the night with four points (two goals, two assists). Clarke's outburst set a new franchise record for most points in a Belleville Sens debut. Mads Sogaard was outstanding in the Belleville net, turning aside 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

Recent Transactions:

Mar.6/26: #92 Graeme Clarke (F) - ADD - Loaned from Ottawa (NHL) - Acquired in trade from Washington (NHL)

Mar.6/26: #15 Wyatt Bongiovanni (F) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL) - Traded to Washington (NHL)

C lick here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 53 (T-5th in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Goals: 31 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 30 (T-11th in AHL)

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

Power Play Goals: 15 (2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +8

#16 Tyler Boucher

Penalty Minutes: 98 (T-16th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.38

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

Save Percentage: .890

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 6

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

#31 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week:

It's off to Chocolate Town, USA this weekend, as the Senators head to Hershey Pennsylvania for a pair of games with the Hershey Bears (AHL Affiliate of the Washington Capitals). The Sens will look to collect four more important points in a difficult building, with Hershey sitting fourth in the Atlantic Division and trying to hold on to their own playoff position. Belleville will also get their first look at Waytt Bongiovanni, with his new club, while newly-acquired forward Graeme Clarke will face his former team for the first time since that swap at last week's' NHL trade deadline. After their trip to Hershey, the Sens return home for five straight at CAA Arena, hosting Cleveland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Springfield, and Manitoba. All upcoming games can be heard for free on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network. You can also watch along by subscribing to AHLTV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info:

Single-game tickets for all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seatin g, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

