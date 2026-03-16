Belleville Downs Hershey 5-2 to Complete Weekend Sweep

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators right wing Graeme Clarke

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Hershey Bears) Belleville Senators right wing Graeme Clarke(Belleville Senators, Credit: Hershey Bears)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators finished off their back-to-back in Hershey with a 5-2 victory over the Bears.

It was a good start for both sides, but a two-man advantage helped the Senators get on the board first. A tired Bears trio opened up space for Arthur Kaliyev, whose pass found Graeme Clarke for his eighth point in Belleville to make it a 1-0 contest. Late in the frame, Belleville extended their lead. Coming out of the penalty box, Samuel Bolduc pushed a pass ahead that Olle Lycksell skated onto and buried for his twelfth goal, making it 2-0.

Just over four minutes into the second, Hershey grabbed one back. A pass from the corner off the stick of Matt Strome found Sonny Milano in front, who finished on his backhand to cut the lead in half at 2-1. The Senators answered back in a big way with three straight goals. A lead pass from Samuel Bolduc allowed Xavier Bourgault to put on an impressive individual effort, taking the puck out of the corner and scoring his eighteenth goal for a 3-1 game. About three minutes later, after some pressure in the offensive zone, Djibril Toure sent the puck down to Landen Hookey, who, from the high circle, scored his fifth to make it 4-1. The third and final goal of the period for Belleville came off another great play. Spinning away from the far boards, Carter Yakemchuk fought through three defenders before slipping a pass to Tomas Hamara in the slot to put the Senators up 5-1.

Heading into the final frame, Hershey broke slightly into the Senators' momentum. A point shot from Riley Webb was picked up by Grant Cruikshank, whose pass across the crease found Alex Suzdalev to make it 5-2. This would be all the Bears could muster as the Senators took both games this weekend in Hershey, finishing tonight with a 5-2 win.

This meeting was the final one between the Senators and Bears this season. Belleville finished with a 3-1-0-0 record against Hershey, bringing the lifetime series to 10-9-1-0 in favour of the Senators.

Belleville will now head back home to kick off a five-game homestand starting this week against the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets). It will be another Winning Wednesday at CAA Arena, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

Fast Facts:

#13 Xavier Bourgault has points in back-to-back games with a goal tonight

#15 Olle Lycksell recorded his twelfth of the season

#26 Carter Yakemchuk nabbed two assists tonight and now has eight points in three games

#27 Keean Washkurak has two points in two games with an assist tonight

#28 Samuel Bolduc doubled up with two assists, his first points for Belleville.

#29 Tomas Hamara scored his second of the year

#35 Leevi Merilainen saved 38 of 40

#39 Landen Hookey notched his fifth goal of the season

#43 Arthur Kaliyev registered two assists

#44 Djibril Toure had one assist

#92 Graeme Clarke picked up two points with one goal and one assist

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.

Single-game tickets for the second half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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