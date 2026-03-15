Agozzino, But Power Roadrunners Past Barracuda, 6-4

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (26-23-9-0) opened their weekend series with a 6-4 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (35-17-2-2) on First Responders Night on Saturday at Tucson Arena.

Tucson jumped out to an early lead with three goals in the opening period. Cameron Hebig opened the scoring just 22 seconds into the contest before Austin Poganski doubled the lead on the power play at 6:28. San Jose answered 22 seconds later when Filip Bystedt scored the first of his two goals on the night, but Daniil But restored Tucson's two-goal cushion late in the frame with a backhand finish to give the Roadrunners a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

The Barracuda rallied in the second period with three unanswered goals to take a 4-3 lead into the final intermission.

Andrew Agozzino tied the game just 2:08 into the third period, finishing a backdoor pass from But on a two-on-one rush. Agozzino later scored the go-ahead goal on the power play at 14:36, beating San Jose goaltender Gabriel Carriere from the slot to put Tucson ahead 5-4.

But sealed the victory with his second goal of the night on an empty-netter at 19:45.

Six Roadrunners recorded at least one point in the win, including Cameron Hebig, Austin Poganski, Daniil But, Andrew Agozzino, Dmitri Simashev and Jaxson Stauber. Poganski, But, Agozzino and Simashev each recorded multi-point performances, with But leading the way with a season-high four points while Agozzino added three. Both players also scored twice.

Stauber made 23 saves on 27 shots to earn his 12th win of the season.

The victory moves Tucson to 61 points on the season as the Roadrunners continue their push in the Pacific Division playoff race. Tucson remains three points behind the Henderson Silver Knights and San Diego Gulls, who hold the Pacific Division's final two playoff spots and both picked up wins on Saturday.

HIGHLIGHTS

TEAM NOTES

Jaxson Stauber recorded his first assist of the season on Daniil But's first-period goal, marking the second straight game a Roadrunners goaltender has recorded an assist following Matthew Villalta's helper on Mar. 11 vs. HSK. It marks the first time this season Tucson goaltenders have recorded assists in back-to-back games.

The assist marked Stauber's first point since Apr. 14, 2024 vs. MIL as a member of the Rockford IceHogs and the sixth point (1g, 5a) of his AHL career.

Roadrunners goaltenders have now combined for three assists this season, including Villalta's helpers on Oct. 18 vs. CGY and Mar. 11 vs. HSK.

Tucson has scored eight first-period goals over its last two games dating back to Mar. 11 vs. HSK, marking the most goals the Roadrunners have scored in the same period across back-to-back games this season. Tucson has outscored its opponents 8-3 in the opening frame during that stretch.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

With Saturday's goal, Cam Hebig moved within one point of tying Michael Bunting for first all-time in franchise history (180).

Austin Poganski tallied his second multi-point game in a row - and 11th of the season overall, tied with Cameron Hebig for the team high. Saturday's goal was Poganski's 17th of the season - and fourth on the power play - extended his career high for goals in a season.

Poganski's assist in the third period marked his career-high 42nd point of the campaign, surpassing last season's career-high 41-point total.

Poganski's goal marked his fourth power-play goal of the season, one shy of tying his career high of five in a season.

Dmitri Simashev recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season and fifth multi-assist game of the campaign, the second-most on the team.

Simashev's first-period assist marked his 10th power-play point of the season, the second-most among AHL rookie defensemen, and his seventh power-play assist, tied for the fourth-most among rookie defensemen.

Daniil But tallied his seventh multi-point game, fourth multi-goal game and first four-point game of the season with two goals and two assists. With 28 points (14g, 14a) in 31 games, But ranks ninth among AHL rookies in points per game (.90).

Andrew Agozzino tallied his second three-point game in a row - and fourth of the season overall - with two goals and an assist.

Saturday also marked Agozzino's second multi-goal game of the season and first since his hat trick on Nov. 28 vs Abbotsford.

Agozzino recorded his 650th career point with an assist on Daniil But's first-period goal. He now sits one assist shy of 375 career assists.

From left: Andrew Agozzino, Austin Poganski and Daniil But combined for five goals and nine points in Tucson's victory over San Jose. (Photo: Kate Dibilidox / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

The Roadrunners got off to a blazing start as Cameron Hebig opened the scoring just 22 seconds into the game. A Barracuda giveaway led to Hebig collecting the puck in the slot before slipping it past San Jose goaltender Gabriel Carriere to give Tucson an early 1-0 lead.

Tucson continued to carry the momentum with a 6-2 shot advantage through the first five minutes. Jalen Luypen highlighted the stretch when he blocked a shot that sprung him for a breakaway, but his attempt was turned aside by Carriere's stick at 4:20.

The Roadrunners doubled their lead on the power play at 6:28 when Austin Poganski buried a touch pass from Daniil But in the slot, beating Carriere glove side to make it 2-0.

San Jose responded quickly as Filip Bystedt cut the deficit to 2-1 just 22 seconds later, finishing a backdoor feed from Oliver Wahlstrom past the glove of Tucson goaltender Jaxson Stauber.

Tucson regained control midway through the frame and continued to hem the Barracuda in their own zone, building a 10-3 shot advantage past the 10-minute mark. The Roadrunners earned a pair of power plays late in the period but were unable to capitalize.

Tempers also flared throughout the frame as both teams showed clear frustration with each other.

Tucson restored its two-goal cushion late in the period when Daniil But converted on a breakaway off a stretch pass from Andrew Agozzino, lifting a backhand over Carriere's pad.

The Roadrunners carried a 3-1 lead and an 18-5 shot advantage into the first intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

San Jose cut the deficit to one at 5:01 of the second period when Quentin Musty capitalized on a net-front scramble and snapped the loose puck past Stauber to make it 3-2.

The Barracuda evened the score just two minutes later as Colin White fired a shot past Stauber's glove side near the seven-minute mark to tie the game 3-3.

Through the midway point of the period, San Jose held a slight 5-4 edge in shots as the teams traded possession.

The physicality also ramped up midway through the frame when Roadrunners defenseman Maveric Lamoureux delivered a heavy hit on Wahlstrom.

San Jose grabbed its first lead of the night in the final seconds of the period when Bystedt scored his second goal of the game with 1.2 seconds remaining, finishing a feed from White to put the Barracuda ahead 4-3.

Tucson entered the second intermission trailing by one despite holding a 26-16 advantage in shots on goal.

THIRD PERIOD

Agozzino tied the game just 2:08 into the third period, finishing a backdoor feed from But on a two-on-one rush by sliding the puck into an open net to make it 4-4.

Tucson killed off San Jose's fifth power play opportunity of the night, allowing just one shot during the advantage. Moments later, Stauber came up with a key stop at 7:21, making a sprawling right-pad save on Wahlstrom to keep the game tied.

The Roadrunners earned a power play at 10:06 but were unable to convert, though they went back to the man advantage three minutes later.

Agozzino made San Jose pay on the second opportunity, scoring his second goal of the period on the power play with a shot from the slot that beat Carriere glove side at 14:36 to give Tucson a 5-4 lead.

But put the game away with an empty-net goal at 19:45, his second goal of the night, securing a 6-4 win for the Roadrunners.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to complete the sweep in the series finale against the Barracuda in Sunday's finale at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. AZT.

Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey and secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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