Panthers Recall Nolan Foote

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers have recalled forward Nolan Foote from the Checkers.

Foote, 25, has played in 54 games with Charlotte this season, scoring 14 goals and adding 18 assists, ranking fourth among Checkers in points (32). The Denver, CO, native is in the midst of his sixth professional campaign, compiling 161 points (76 goals, 85 assists) in 245 AHL games with the Checkers, Binghamton Devils and Utica Comets.

In addition, Foote has suited up in 30 NHL games with the New Jersey Devils, registering six goals and three assists. His most recent NHL appearance came on April 16, 2025.







American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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