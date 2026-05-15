Alscher, Vilmanis to Play at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Two Checkers players have been named to their countries' rosters for the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Forward Sandis Vilmanis will represent Team Latvia while defenseman Marek Alscher will represent Team Czechia.

Vilmanis, 22, recorded 17 goals and 21 assists in 48 games for the Checkers in the 2025-26 regular season. The Riga, Latvia, native made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers on January 10, 2026, skating in 19 games and notching five points (three goals, two assists). Vilmanis represented Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, appearing in four games. He also suited up for his home country in three World Junior Championships (2022, 2023, 2024).

Alscher, 22, logged 52 contests with the Checkers this season, registering three goals and eight assists. Like Vilmanis, Alscher also made his NHL debut with the Panthers this year, playing his first NHL game on April 9. He posted three assists in a four-game stint with Florida. Alscher represented Czechia at the 2024 World Junior Championships, securing a bronze medal.

Eight players with previous Checkers ties will appear in the tournament: Oliver Okuliar (2024-25, Slovakia), Magnus Hellberg (2023-24, Sweden), Rasmus Asplund (2023-25, Sweden), Jesse Puljujarvi (2024-25, Finland), Janne Kuokkanen (2016-20, Finland), Saku Maenalanen (2018-19, Finland), Justin Faulk (2010-13, United States), Alexander True (2021-22, 2023-24, Denmark).

The 2026 IIHF World Championship will begin on Friday, May 15, and conclude on Sunday, May 31, in Fribourg and Zurich, Switzerland. Select games will be broadcast on NHL Network.







American Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

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