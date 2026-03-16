Penguins Swerve Phantoms in Rematch with 3-1 Win

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins exacted revenge and found redemption as they defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon at PPL Center.

Fewer than 24 hours after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (37-15-6-2) stumbled at the finish line and lost a 3-1 lead to Lehigh Valley, the team bounced back by scoring three-straight goals on the Phantoms' home ice. The victory also reduced the Penguins' magic number to clinch a postseason berth down to one.

Former Penguin Phil Tomasino opened the scoring five minutes into the game, ripping a shot from the right dot off the far post and in.

Rutger McGroarty evened the scales, 1-1, shortly after the midway mark of the second period. Aidan McDonough zipped a pass from the right wall towards the slot, where McGroarty steered his redirect past the blocker of Phantoms goalie Alexei Kolosov.

Tomasino was booked for a high-sticking double minor with 25.6 seconds left in the middle frame. Thus, the Penguins opened the third period with 3:35 of power-play time, and they made good on their man-advantage opportunity. After several close chances, Gabe Klassen cranked a one-timer through Kolosov's five-hole, putting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the lead.

Sergei Murashov conjured several clutch saves throughout the third to keep his team ahead by one. When Lehigh Valley pulled its goalie for an extra attacker, Owen Pickering drilled an empty netter in the final minute to seal the win.

Murashov turned away 16 shots at the Penguins' crease, while Kolosov made 20 saves in the loss.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton heads to the Great White North for its next game, Wednesday, Mar. 18, against the Laval Rocket. Game time for the Penguins and Rocket is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell.

The Penguins return to home ice on Saturday, Mar. 28 to take on the Rocket again for Star Wars Night. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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