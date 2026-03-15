T-Birds Recall F Anthony Romano from Florida Everblades

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Forward Anthony Romano with the Florida Everblades

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Forward Anthony Romano with the Florida Everblades(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled forward Anthony Romano from a loan to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

Romano, 25, is enjoying a career year with the Everblades, posting a team-best 53 points (21g, 32a) in 55 games played. He was originally a sixth-round selection by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Prior to joining the T-Birds organization, Romano skated in 46 AHL games for the Texas Stars in 2024 and 2025, picking up nine points (3g, 6a). He also kated in 11 Calder Cup Playoff contests for the Stars a season ago.

The T-Birds complete their weekend slate on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion against the Providence Bruins.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625). Fans can also reserve their seat for the 2026-27 season for as low as $19 per seat per game.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.