Thunderbirds' Newpower Suspended Two Games
Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Wyatt Newpower has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a kneeing incident in a game vs. Utica on Mar. 14.
Newpower will miss Springfield's games today (Mar. 15) at Providence and Friday (Mar. 20) at Laval.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026
- Panthers Recall Nolan Foote - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Recall Arno Tiefensee and Reassign Ben Kraws to Idaho - Texas Stars
- T-Birds Sign D Lachlan Getz to ATO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Thunderbirds' Newpower Suspended Two Games - AHL
- T-Birds Recall F Anthony Romano from Florida Everblades - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game 59 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Agozzino, But Power Roadrunners Past Barracuda, 6-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.