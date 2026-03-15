Thunderbirds' Newpower Suspended Two Games

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Wyatt Newpower has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a kneeing incident in a game vs. Utica on Mar. 14.

Newpower will miss Springfield's games today (Mar. 15) at Providence and Friday (Mar. 20) at Laval.







American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.