P-Bruins Edged by Thunderbirds

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were edged by the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-3 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Matej Blumel scored twice, while Ty Gallagher and Georgii Merkulov each recorded two assists. Matthew Poitras found the back of the net as well.

How It Happened

Gallagher fired a shot from the point that rebounded out to the left post, where Poitras collected it and tucked it across the goal line on the backhand to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 17:50 remaining in the first period. Merkulov received a secondary assist.

Juraj Pekarcik collected a rebound above the crease and flipped it into the back of the net for a power play goal to tie the game at 1-1 with 10:26 to play in the first frame.

Blumel intercepted a pass and stepped inside the blueline, where he fired a snap shot into the upper-right corner of the net to give Providence a 2-1 lead with 9:08 left in the first period.

Wagner slung a wrist shot from the slot that deflected off a defender and into the upper-right corner of the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 9:24 remaining in the third period.

Off an offensive zone face-off, Dube hammered a one-timer from the top of the left circle that hit the crossbar and bounced across the goal line to give the Thunderbirds a 3-2 lead with 7:34 to play in the third frame.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki scored on the empty net to make it 4-2 with 1:07 left in the third period.

Blumel chipped a loose puck into the back of the net from the edge of the crease to cut the Springfield lead to 4-3 with three seconds remaining. Merkulov and Gallagher received assists.

Stats

Blumel posted his third multi-goal game of the season.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 24 of 27 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.

The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

The P-Bruins fall to 45-12-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, March 18 at the PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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