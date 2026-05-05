Providence Bruins Sign Will Riedell to Professional Tryout

Published on May 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, May 5, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Will Riedell to a professional tryout.

Riedell, 29, skated in 58 regular season games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL) this season, tallying seven goals and 10 assists. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman also appeared in two games with Providence this season posting a plus-1 rating.

The Greensboro, North Carolina, native played five seasons of NCAA hockey at Lake Superior State University and Ohio State University between 2017-22.







American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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