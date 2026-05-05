Providence Bruins Sign Will Riedell to Professional Tryout
Published on May 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, May 5, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Will Riedell to a professional tryout.
Riedell, 29, skated in 58 regular season games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL) this season, tallying seven goals and 10 assists. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman also appeared in two games with Providence this season posting a plus-1 rating.
The Greensboro, North Carolina, native played five seasons of NCAA hockey at Lake Superior State University and Ohio State University between 2017-22.
American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Providence Bruins Sign Will Riedell to Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Griffins Return Home After Road Split - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Atlantic Division Semifinals Game 3 Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Senators Announce Trio of 2026/27 Guaranteed Dates, Including 10th Anniversary Home Opener - Belleville Senators
- Henderson Does It in Double OT, Winning 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Silver Knights Even Series with 4-3 Win in Double Overtime - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Sign Will Riedell to Professional Tryout
- Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners
- P-Bruins Outlast Thunderbirds to Even Series
- P-Bruins Edged by Thunderbirds in Game One of Atlantic Division Semifinals
- AHL Announces Schedule for P-Bruins' Atlantic Division Semifinals Series vs. Thunderbirds