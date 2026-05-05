Silver Knights Even Series with 4-3 Win in Double Overtime

Published on May 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV. - Henderson forward Tanner Laczynski tipped home the game-winning goal just 1:51 into the second overtime, giving the Silver Knights a 4-3 victory in Game Two of the best-of-five, Pacific Division Semifinals. The win now evens the series at 1-1, as the final three games of the series now shift to Blue Arena in Loveland. Goaltender Carl Lindbom collected the win in net, making 36 saves on 39 shots.

Henderson would open the scoring when forward Braeden Bowman snagged a loose puck in the right-wing circle, before spinning and firing a shot that would light the lamp, putting the Silver Knights up 1-0 at the 7:12 mark of the first period.

A goal in transition for Henderson would be waived off just minutes later, as forward Ben Hemmerling crashed into goalie Trent Miner, leading to a two-minute minor for Hemmerling for goaltender interference. The Eagles would outshoot the Silver Knights 11-9 in the period, but Henderson would head to the first intermission still on top, 1-0.

Colorado would even the score when forward T.J. Hughes buried a wrister from the right-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1 at the 4:07 mark of the second period.

The Eagles would then jump into the lead off a faceoff just 6:40 later, as forward Alex Barre-Boulet drove between the circles before beating Lindbom with a wrist shot, putting Colorado up, 2-1.

The Silver Knights would answer back when defenseman Lukas Cormier tucked home a shot from the top of the right-wing circle, leveling the score at 2-2 with 5:53 remaining in the middle frame.

The Eagles would hop back in front when forward T.J. Tynan snagged a drop pass in the slot and wired it into the back of the net, giving Colorado a 3-2 lead at the 6:49 mark of the third period.

The momentum would swing back the other direction just 28 seconds later, as Henderson forward Mitch McLain stood at the side of the crease, before a centering pass bounced off his skate and past Miner, tying the game at 3-3.

As the game shifted into sudden-death overtime, each team would earn one opportunity apiece on the power play, but neither side could take advantage and the Eagles and Silver Knights would be forced to head to a second overtime.

In the second OT, a power play for Henderson would set up Laczynski to deflect a shot from the point into the back of the net, giving the Silver Knights the 4-3 victory at the 1:51 mark.

Miner suffered the overtime loss, allowing four goals on 42 shots, as Colorado finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Henderson Silver Knights in Game Three of their best-of-five, Pacific Division Semifinal series on Wednesday, May 6th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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