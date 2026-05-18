Bradley Nets Two Goals in Eagles 4-1 Win in Game Three
Published on May 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Chase Bradley scored the game-tying goal and the game-winner, as the Eagles scored four unanswered to defeat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-1 in Game Three on Sunday. The victory now gives Colorado a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Pacific Division Final. Goalie Tren Miner improved to 7-2 in the playoffs, making 24 saves on 25 shots. Forward Gavin Brinldey collected a goal and an assist in the winning effort.
Coachella Valley would turn the tables on an Eagles power play, as a rebound would be tucked home on a 2-on-1 rush by forward Lleyton Roed, giving the Firebirds a shorthanded goal and a 1-0 lead at the 14:46 mark of the first period. Colorado would outshoot Coachella Valley 17-9 in the opening frame, but left for the first intermission still trailing, 1-0.
The Eagles would find an equalizer off a turnover, as Bradley camped at the top of the crease before deflecting a centering feed into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 at the 8:43 mark of the second period.
Colorado would start the third period with a bang, as Bradley fed a rebound in the low slot past goalie Nikke Kokko just 33 seconds into the final frame, putting the Eagles up 2-1.
Brindley would stretch the lead to 3-1 when he barreled into the zone before lighting the lamp with a backhander at the top of the crease at the 4:28 mark.
After successfully killing off a Firebirds power play, Colorado would strike again. As Brindley released from the penalty box, he would dart down the left-wing boards before feeding a pass to forward T.J. Hughes in the slot, as Hughes buried a shot to make it a 4-1 advantage with 12:58 remaining in the contest.
Kokko suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 36 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game Four of the best-of-five, Pacific Division Final on Wednesday, May 20th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
American Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2026
- Bradley Nets Two Goals in Eagles 4-1 Win in Game Three - Colorado Eagles
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