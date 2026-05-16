Firebirds Strike Four Times in Third Period to Even Series with Colorado

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







PALM DESERT, CA. - Coachella Valley broke open a 0-0 deadlock by scoring four goals in the third period, including a pair from forward J.R. Avon, as the Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-0 in Game Two on Friday. The win now evens the best-of-five series at 1-1. Goaltender Nikke Kokko earned his second shutout of the postseason, stopping all 33 shots he faced. Colorado went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, but went 0-for-4 on the power play.

The first period would see the Eagles earn the first power play of the game, but they would not be able to convert, as the two teams left for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Colorado and Coachella Valley would continue to exchange chances in the second period, with the Firebirds earning three opportunities on the man-advantage, while the Eagles enjoyed a pair of power plays. However, it would be the goaltenders who would steal the show, keeping the game scoreless heading into the second intermission.

Avon would start the onslaught when he lit the lamp on the rush from between the circles, putting Coachella Valley up 1-0 at the 1:20 mark of the third period.

Just 1:11 later, forward Eduard Sale would barrel down the ice before tucking home a backhander from the top of the crease, stretching the lead to 2-0.

Avon would collect his second goal of the night when he stuffed a cross-slot pass past goalie Trent Miner, giving the Firebirds a 3-0 advantage with 3:55 remaining in the contest.

Colorado would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Coachella Valley forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard who would take advantage with an empty-netter at the 18:17 mark, rounding out the 4-0 score.

Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 24 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game Three of the best-of-five, Pacific Division Final on Sunday, May 17th at 6:05pm MT at Blue Arena. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.