Miner's Fourth Shutout Propels Eagles to 3-0 Win in Game One

Published on May 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







PALM DESERT, CA. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner turned in his fourth shutout of the playoffs, stopping all 20 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-0 in Game One of the Pacific Division Final on Wednesday. Defenseman Ronnie Attard scored his second goal of the postseason, while forwards T.J. Hughes and Tye Felhaber also found the back of the net in the victory.

The first period would see the Eagles outshoot Coachella Valley 12-6, but solid goaltending on both ends would send the Firebirds and Colorado to the intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The Eagles would open the scoring when Attard buried a wrister from the right-wing circle, giving Colorado a 1-0 lead at the 6:40 mark of the second period.

An odd-man rush just 4:55 later would see Hughes light the lamp with a shot from between the circles, putting Colorado up, 2-0. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Coachella Valley 13-4 in the middle frame and left for the second intermission still leading, 2-0.

Coachella Valley would outshoot Colorado in the third period 10-7, but some stellar saves from Miner would force the Firebirds to pull goalie Nikke Kokko in favor of the extra attacker in the waning minutes of the contest. With the net vacant, the Eagles would capitalize with an empty-netter from Felhaber with 10 seconds remaining in the game, rounding out the 3-0 score.

Kokko suffered the loss in goal, allowing two goals on 31 shots. Colorado finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game Two of the best-of-five, Pacific Division Final on Friday, May 15th at 8:07pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2026

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