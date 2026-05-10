Colorado Advances to Pacific Division Final with 6-2 Win over Henderson in Game Four

Published on May 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO - Colorado scored five unanswered goals to erase a 2-1 deficit and defeat the Henderson Silver Knights 6-2 in Game Four on Saturday, giving the Eagles a 3-1 series win. The victory now advances Colorado to the Pacific Division Final, where they will face the winner of the series between the Ontario Reign and Coachella Valley Firebirds. Eagles goaltender Trent Miner improved to 5-1 in the postseason, making 18 saves on 20 shots. Colorado finished a perfect 2-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Henderson would net the game's first goal just 2:21 into the contest when forward Jackson Hallum settled a pass at the Eagles blueline before cutting through the slot and lighting the lamp, putting the Silver Knights on top, 1-0.

The game's first power play would set up Colorado forward Gavin Brindley to stuff home a rebound at the side of the crease, tying the score at 1-1 with 4:41 remaining in the first period.

A controversial goal just 51 seconds later would see Henderson forward Ben Hemmerling make contact with goalie Trent Miner in the crease, as he deflected a shot into the back of the net. The tally would put the Silver Knights back on top, 2-1.

The Eagles would generate an answer of their own when forward Tristen Nielsen sliced to the side of the crease before tipping a shot from the point past goalie Carl Lindbom. The goal was Nielsen's team-leading fourth of the postseason and evened the score at 2-2 with 1:04 left to play in the opening frame.

The second period would see Colorado outshoot Henderson 15-2, including a wrister on the rush from the left-wing circle from forward Chase Bradley, which would find the back of the net and give the Eagles a 3-2 lead at the 6:36 mark.

Another power play would lead to another Colorado goal, as forward Alex Barre-Boulet buried a one-timer from the right-wing circle, stretching the Eagles advantage to 4-2 at the 4:20 mark of the third period.

The Silver Knights would pull goalie Carl Lindbom in favor of the extra attacker in the final five minutes of the contest, but it would be Colorado who would capitalize. Defenseman Keaton Middleton netted an empty-netter with 4:00 remaining in the contest, while forward Tristen Nielsen scored his second goal of the night with an empty-netter at the 17:29 mark, rounding out the 6-2 score.

Lindbom suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 36 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the winner of the series between the Ontario Reign and Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game One of the best-of-five, Pacific Division Final. Stay tuned to ColoradoEagles.com for information on opponent and game dates. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2026

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