Division Final Schedules Announced for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on May 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the four Division Final series of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format, unless building availability requires otherwise. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.

Atlantic Division Finals (best-of-5)

A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds [STL]

Game 1 - Tue., May 12 - Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 2 - Thu., May 14 - Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 3 - Tue., May 19 - W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 4 - Thu., May 21 - W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 5 - Sat., May 23 - Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Finals (best-of-5)

N3-Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] vs. N4-Toronto Marlies [TOR]

Game 1 - Thu., May 14 - Toronto at Cleveland, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 16 - Toronto at Cleveland, 7:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 20 - Cleveland at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 22 - Cleveland at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 24 - Toronto at Cleveland, 3:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] vs. C2-Chicago Wolves [CAR]

Game 1 - Thu., May 14 - Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 16 - Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00

Game 3 - Tue., May 19 - Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 4 - Thu., May 21 - Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 23 - Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-5)

P2-Colorado Eagles [COL] vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA]

Game 1 - Wed., May 13 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 2 - Fri., May 15 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 3 - Sun., May 17 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 8:05

*Game 4 - Wed., May 20 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 - Fri., May 22 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

In operation since 1936 and celebrating its 90th-anniversary season this year, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.







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