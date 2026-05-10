Firebirds to Face Colorado Eagles in Third Round of 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on May 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign in Game 5 of the second round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs in double overtime by the final score of 3-2. J.R Avon scored the game-winning goal 1:47 into the second OT to seal the victory for Coachella Valley. The Firebirds will now face the Colorado Eagles in a best-of-five series beginning at Acrisure Arena this Wednesday, May 13.

The first two games will take place at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA before the series shifts to Blue Arena in Loveland, CO for game three and, if necessary, games four and five. Colorado finished higher than Coachella Valley in the Pacific Division standings and hold home-ice advantage.

Third Round Schedule:

Game 1 - Wednesday, May 13 - Colorado at Coachella Valley (Acrisure Arena) - 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, May 15 - Colorado at Coachella Valley (Acrisure Arena) - 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 - Sunday, May 17 - Coachella Valley at Colorado (Blue Arena) - 5:00 p.m.

*Game 4 - Wednesday, May 20 - Coachella Valley at Colorado (Blue Arena) - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 5 - Friday, May 22 - Coachella Valley at Colorado (Blue Arena)- 6:00 p.m.

*If necessary, all times Pacific

Away Game Watch Parties:

More information will be shared this week on Away Game Watch Parties around the Coachella Valley.

Tickets:

Secure your seats for the best hockey of the season. Tickets for third round home games are on sale now at CVFirebirds.com/Playoffs or avoid online fees by visiting the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena.

For more information and updates, be sure to follow the Firebirds on all social media platforms @Firebirds.







American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2026

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