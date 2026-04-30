Kokko's 23 Save Shutout Helps Firebirds Topple Reign in Game One

Published on April 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







J.R. Avon Scores Twice as Coachella Valley Leads Best-of-Five Series

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the best-of-five second round series by the final score of 3-0. J.R Avon scored twice, Oscar Fisker Molgaard added an insurance goal, while Nikke Kokko stopped all 23 Reign shots to help the Firebirds secure the opening game victory.

Fisker Molgaard recorded his fourth goal of the postseason, giving Coachella Valley a 2-0 lead in the third period before J.R. Avon followed up a second period powerplay goal with an even strength strike at 11:12 of the third.

The Firebirds powerplay now has four goals over its last three games and finished the game 1-for-4. The penalty kill went 2-for-2.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 23 saves to record his second career postseason shutout.

Coachella Valley gets set for Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Friday night at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

Tickets for Round 2 Home Games at Acrisure Arena are on sale now starting at just $27 at CVFirebirds.com/Playoffs. Save on online fees at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena.

THREE STARS:

3.)Tyson Jugnauth - CV: Jugnauth recorded an assist on the Firebirds' opening goal.

2.) J.R. Avon - CV: Avon's two-goal effort helped lead the Firebirds to a series opening win. Avon now has three goals over his last two games, including two powerplay goals.

1.) Nikke Kokko - CV: Kokko stopped all 23 shots he saw, including 12 in the first period.







American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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