York Delivers Series-Clinching Strike

Published on April 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Philadelphia, PA - For over 77 minutes, the Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins exchanged chances at both ends of the ice without a result in Game 6-until Cam York delivered it.

In a game defined by playoff intensity and tension, York turned patience into a moment of payoff, burying the series-winning goal in overtime to help Philadelphia prevail in the latest chapter of the Battle of Pennsylvania.

After being tested in Games 4 and 5, the Flyers returned to Broad Street with urgency and an opportunity for redemption on home ice. What unfolded was a tightly contested goaltending duel as neither side could break the scoreless deadlock through regulation, setting the stage for one defining play.

Philadelphia pressed early in overtime, creating several quality looks that were turned aside.

Still, they stayed with it.

As the extra frame wore on, the ice slowly began to tilt in favor of the orange and black, with the Flyers sustaining offensive zone time and generating a wave of near-misses before the long-awaited difference maker finally came.

With just over two minutes remaining in overtime, York stepped into space at the blue line and fired a low wrister through traffic, beating Penguins' netminder Artūrs Šilovs glove side to lift the Flyers to a 1-0 victory and a series-clinching win in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

York, one of several former Phantoms to play for the Flyers in the opening round, spent parts of three seasons in Lehigh Valley from 2020-2023 before emerging as a key piece of Philadelphia's defensive core.

An AHL All-Star selection in 2023, the 25-year-old defenseman from Anaheim, California, delivered the biggest moment of his NHL career to date-and the defining moment of this series-in unforgettable fashion.

"It's special," said York following Game 6. "I think anytime you can score an overtime goal to [advance] your team, it's special. I can't say enough about my teammates. The coaching staff has been unbelievable with me-just reassuring confidence."

As the electric orange out atmosphere inside Xfinity Mobile Arena erupted, York's teammates poured off the bench, swarming the defenseman who had just sent Philadelphia to the second round for the first time since 2020.

"Every single shift, we're laying it on the line," he added. "It's desperation-mode, guys are selling out, trying to block shots, [and] help Vlady out as much as we can. That's just the brotherhood that we have in that locker room and it's been like that from game 1 of season and it's a big reason why we're here right now. We're all so close and have had so many good memories this year. It just feels like we keep stacking them and just try to have fun with this thing."

With the win, the Flyers advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they will face the Carolina Hurricanes.

For York, the moment marked the latest step in a journey that once began in Lehigh Valley and now continues when it matters most.







American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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