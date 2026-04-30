Reign Blanked in Series Opener

Published on April 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign were shutout 3-0 by the Coachella Valley Firebirds in game one of Pacific Division Semifinals Wednesday night in front 3,274 fans at Toyota Arena. The best of five series will continue Friday at 7 p.m. PST from Ontario.

Nikke Kokko pitched a 23 save shutout for the Firebirds while J.R. Avon scored a pair of goals for the Firebirds including a power-play struck early into the second period giving Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead. The Reign went 0-for-2 on the power-play while Coachella Valley was 1-for-4.

The first period was scoreless as each team exchanged chances with Coachella Valley holding the slight edge in shots 13-12.

The Firebirds received their second power-play of the night 4:02 into the second period and 42 seconds into the man advantage J.R. Avon buried home a rebound at the side of the crease making it 1-0. The Reign were outshot 9-5 in the stanza as they went to the penalty box three times while the Firebirds were assessed two minor penalties.

Oskar Fisker Mølgaard doubled the lead 5:07 into the third period sending a wrist shot from the left circle into the top left corner. Then at 11:12 Avon grabbed his second of the game with another rebound score near the net. The Reign were outshot 11-6 in the final 20 minutes of play.

Nikke Kokko earned the shutout victory making 23 saves while Erik Portillo suffered the loss allowing three goals on 33 shots. Ontario was 0-for-2 on the power-play while Coachella Valley went 1-for-4.







American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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