Moose Recall Alex Worthington from Norfolk

Published on April 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Alex Worthington from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Worthington, 20, appeared in 24 games with the Admirals during his first professional season. The Waldheim, Sask. product posted a 3-14-3 record with a 3.99 goals-against average and .864 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, Worthington marked down a 23-23-2 record with a 3.25 GAA and .895 SV% in 48 career WHL games with the Edmonton Oil Kings. He also notched a 9-1-0 record, supported by a 2.50 GAA and .926 GAA with Briercrest of the ACAC during the 2023-24 campaign.

Alex Worthington

Goalie

Born May 2, 2005 -- Waldheim, Sask.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 178 -- Shoots L

Alex Worthington Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

Single-game tickets for Game 1 (Saturday) and Game 2 (Sunday) of the Central Division Semifinals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre are on sale now at moosehockey.com/tickets. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

Playoff Packages, which guarantee your seat for the entirety of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, are available now at moosehockey.com/playoffs.

Follow the team all post-season by tuning into the games on 680 CJOB, cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.