Moose Announce Schedule for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs Central Division Semifinals

Published on April 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Grand Rapids Griffins and American Hockey League, announced the schedule for their 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs Central Division Semifinals series.

The Central Division Semifinals is a best-of-five series, which opens with two games in Winnipeg, Man. at Canada Life Centre. The series then shifts to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. for the remainder of the set.

Game 1 in Winnipeg goes Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre, with Game 2 following on Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. CT.

The series resumes with Game 3 at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. CT. If necessary, Game 4 is slated for Friday, May 8 at 6 p.m. CT and Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at 6 p.m. CT.

Game 1: Saturday, May 2, 2 p.m. - Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Man.)

Game 2: Sunday, May 3, 2 p.m. - Canada Life Centre

Game 3: Wednesday, May 6, 6 p.m. - Van Andel Arena (Grand Rapids, Mich)

Game 4*: Friday, May 8, 6 p.m. - Van Andel Arena

Game 5*: Saturday, May 9, 6 p.m. - Van Andel Arena

*If necessary

All times Central

Single-game tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre go on sale at 12 p.m. tomorrow, Monday, April 27, at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Playoff Packages, which guarantee your seat for the entirety of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, are available now at moosehockey.com/playoffs.

Follow the team all post-season by tuning into the games on 680 CJOB, cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.







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