Moose Recall Dureau, Zloty from Norfolk

Published on April 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Jaydon Dureau and defenceman Ben Zloty from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Jaydon Dureau

Left Wing

Born Jan. 20, 2001 -- White City, Sask.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 176 -- Shoots L

Dureau, 25, had an ECHL career-high 47 points (18G, 29A) in 54 games with the Admirals this season. The White City, Sask. product has 36 games of AHL experience with the Syracuse Crunch, posting seven points (3G, 4A) over parts of five seasons. Dureau also holds 120 points (47G, 73A) in 157 career ECHL contests with Norfolk and the Orlando Solar Bears. Dureau was a fifth round pick (147th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jaydon Dureau Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

Ben Zloty

Defence -- shoots L

Born Feb. 24, 2002 -- Calgary, Alta.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 188

Zloty, 24, appeared in two games with the Moose this season. The defender also had 31 points (6G, 25A) in 46 games with the Admirals. Zloty represented Norfolk at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic. The Calgary, Alta. native owns one assist in 10 career AHL games, splitting time between Manitoba and the Texas Stars. Zloty has skated in 129 ECHL games across three seasons, recording 88 points (19G, 69A), with time shared between the Admirals and Idaho Steelheads.

Ben Zloty Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

The Moose open the Calder Cup Playoffs tonight at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals. Tickets for Game 1 of the best-of-three Central Division First Round series are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

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