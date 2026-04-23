Murray, Admirals Stop Moose in Game One

Published on April 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose dropped Game 1 of their Central Division First Round series to the Milwaukee Admirals by a 4-1 scoreline on Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre. Game 2 is on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

Manitoba outshot Milwaukee 10-7 in the opening stanza, but found themselves trailing after 20 minutes. Reid Schaefer scored the game's first goal on a deflection at 9:18, and Brady Martin scored one of his own just under three minutes later. The Moose had a flurry of chances to cut the lead to one on a late power play, but they couldn't find twine.

Kevin Gravel extended the Admirals' lead to 3-0 with an unassisted goal at 6:45 in the second. The Moose put up a good fight in the remainder of the period, outshooting Milwaukee 17-11, but Matthew Murray stood tall at the visitors' end of the ice, making 27 stops through 40 minutes of hockey.

The Moose ratcheted up the offence in the third, continuing to hold a large edge on the shot clock, pushing it to 43-24 on the evening. Parker Ford scored Manitoba's first goal of the post-season at 4:14, sticking with a puck in front of the net to beat Murray, and cut the lead to 3-1. Though the Moose continued to press, they could not draw closer. Cole O'Hara capped off the game with an empty-netter at 18:41, as the Admirals took a 4-1 victory in game one.

Quotable

Moose forward Parker Ford (click for full interview)

"We're very positive and believe that we can bounce back and take the next two games. Backs against the wall, we're going to come out with our best effort and take it one game at a time."

Statbook

Parker Ford scored his second career Calder Cup Playoffs goal

Lucas Wahlin led the Moose with five shots on goal

Four Moose made their Calder Cup Playoffs debuts: Colby Barlow, Lucas Wahlin, Brayden Yager and Danny Zhilkin

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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