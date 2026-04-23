Goaltender Pheonix Copley Loaned to Ontario from LA

Published on April 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The LA Kings announced today that they have loaned goaltender Pheonix Copley to the Ontario Reign.

Copley, 33, won five straight games with Ontario to end the regular season making 122 saves on 127 shots during that span, 1.00 goals against average and .961 save percentage. He was 8-0-1 in his last nine games with a 1.64 GAA and .933 SV % and 10-1-1 in his last 12 with a 1.99 GAA and .918 SV%. Collectively on the season he appeared in 33 games holding a 21-11-1 mark with a 2.59 GAA and .901 SV%.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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