Reign Fall, 2-0, Earn Calder Bye

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (47-19-3-2) fell to the Abbotsford Canucks (26-37-4-3) Saturday night by a final score of 2-0 in front of 9,918 fans at Toyota Arena to finish the regular season. The Reign will have a first round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Ontario trailed 2-0 after the first period outshooting Abbotsford 7-6. Ben Berard would give the Canucks a 1-0 lead just 2:42 into the night beating Portillo with far-side with a wrist shot from the left circle. Then with 6:31 to play in the frame Bennett Schimek doubled the lead with a power-play score with a deflection near the crease off a point shot.

The Reign outshot the Canucks 25-19, but Jiří Patera would pick up his first shutout of the season while Erik Portillo suffered the loss making 17 saves. Ontario finished 0-for-5 on the power-play while Abbotsford went 1-for-4.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 0 0 0 0

ABB 2 0 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 25 0/5

ABB 19 1/4

PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Jiří Patera (ABB)

2. Ben Berard (ABB)

3. Bennett Schimek (ABB)

W: Patera

L: Portillo

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American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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