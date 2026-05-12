Martin Chromiak to Represent Slovakia at 2026 World Championship

Published on May 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Ontario Reign forward Martin Chromiak has been named to Team Slovakia's roster for the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship hosted in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland from May 15-31.

The IIava, Slovakia native recently completed his fourth professional with Ontario, recording a career-high 56 points, 28 goals, 28 assists, in 71 regular season games. Chromiak also set a career best with 12 power-play goals which ranked tied for fourth among all AHL skaters.

The 6-foot, 190-pound forward also added a goal for the Reign during the Pacific Division Semifinals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs against Coachella Valley.

Slovakia will begin play in Group B on May 16 with a matchup against Norway to open the preliminary round.

Chromiak, 23, previously represented his home country at the 2025 and 2023 World Championship, 2021 World Junior Championship, and at the U18 Worlds in 2019.

A former fifth-round NHL Draft selection in 2020 by the LA Kings, Chromiak has appeared in 267 career AHL games with Ontario, earning 155 points with 76 goals and 79 assists.

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American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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