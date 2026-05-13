T-Birds Blanked by Murashov, Penguins in Game 1

Published on May 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds forward Aleksanteri Kaskimäki looks for a score against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds forward Aleksanteri Kaskimäki looks for a score against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins(Springfield Thunderbirds)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds were met with total resistance by the suffocating defense and goaltending of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, who skated to a 2-0 win on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

In the midst of a lightning-fast pace of play in the opening 20 minutes, the T-Birds got the best scoring opportunity when Alek Kaskimaki earned a breakaway from center ice, but Sergei Murashov flashed the right pad to stonewall the Springfield winger.

Georgii Romanov, fresh off his sensational 37-save blanking of the Bruins in the clinching game on Thursday, continued his torrid postseason by making all seven saves required of him in the opening period. Murashov stopped nine shots of his own in the Penguins net and helped Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fend off the T-Birds' first power play of the night in the closing minutes of the frame.

In a back-and-forth goaltender's duel, Romanov finally blinked first at 9:29 of the second as rookie Bill Zonnon retrieved a puck on the left wing side after a failed Springfield clear and drove the net front before tucking a backhander behind the T-Birds goalie, making it a 1-0 game with his first pro goal in his Calder Cup playoff debut.

For a second straight period, Springfield earned a second half power play, but for a second straight go-round, the Penguins' penalty kill and Murashov stymied the T-Birds. Murashov's 40-minute save total climbed to 17 stops, while Romanov got back to his puck-stopping prowess after the Zonnon goal, stopping eight total Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shots in the middle stanza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continued to make life miserable for the T-Birds' attack in the third, as Springfield was kept to single-digit shots for a third straight period. Tanner Howe added some insurance for the Penguins at 7:19 when he pilfered the puck free at the defensive blue line before racing down and beating Romanov on a breakaway over the glove side to increase the margin to 2-0.

The T-Birds would not ever get any closer, and Murashov polished up his first career Calder Cup Playoff shutout with a 24-save total to complete his night. Romanov held his opponent to two goals or fewer for a seventh straight start, but took the loss in a 23-save effort.

Game 2 is set for Thursday night back at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop scheduled. The series shifts to Springfield on May 19. Tickets for Game 3 (Tuesday, May 19) and Game 4 if necessary (Thursday, May 21) at the MassMutual Center are available now at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play playoff plans are available now for no upfront cost and will still be in effect should the T-Birds advance to the next round. In addition, 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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