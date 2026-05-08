Romanov, Dube's Heroics Complete Series Upset of Bruins

Published on May 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds converge on Dillon Dube after his overtime winner

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds converge on Dillon Dube after his overtime winner(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds outlasted the Providence Bruins, 1-0, in a goaltending duel for the ages on Thursday night inside the MassMutual Center, defeating Providence in four games to advance to the Atlantic Division Finals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

By completing the upset of the Macgreor Kilpatrick Trophy winners, Springfield, which finished 38 points behind Providence during the regular season, completed the largest upset by point differential in Calder Cup Playoff history.

Georgi Romanov's dream postseason continued rolling along in the first period for the T-Birds, as the goaltender made a highlight-reel stop for the second straight game in the series, stretching post-to-post to make a tremendous left pad save on Riley Tufte on a 3-on-1 Bruins rush.

Not to be outdone at the other end, AHL regular season MVP Michael DiPietro had answers for each of Springfield's eight shots on net in the first period. The Providence backstop would not be very busy at all in the second period, needing to make just five saves, but one was notable when he flashed out the glove hand to deny a broken play attempt from the left slot by Akil Thomas.

Providence had a tremendous chance presented to them with a power play in the closing minutes of period two, but the Springfield penalty kill continued to shine, improving to 13 out of 15 for the series and 22-for-24 in the postseason.

Neither Romanov nor DiPietro showed any signs of blinking in a busy third period for both netminders, which featured a combined 23 stops between the backstops.

For a second straight game, overtime was required, and for a third straight extra session in the postseason, the T-Birds had a hero rise to the occasion. Romanov was the first hero, as he kicked out the right leg to deny a Navrin Mutter breakaway early in the session.

Then, at 4:01 of the extra session, Otto Stenberg carried the puck over the blue line, slipped a cross-ice pass to Chris Wagner, and from there, Wagner spotted Dillon Dube crashing the left side of the crease. The veteran winger did the honors from there, beating DiPietro and completing the upset with his second goal and fourth point in the four-game series.

With the win, the T-Birds will now take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the Atlantic Division Finals, beginning on Tuesday, May 12 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Tickets for Game 3 (Tuesday, May 19) and Game 4 if necessary (Thursday, May 21) at the MassMutual Center are available now at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play playoff plans are available now for no upfront cost and will still be in effect should the T-Birds advance to the next round. In addition, 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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