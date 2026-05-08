Penguins Reveal Atlantic Division Final Schedule

Published on May 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced the schedule for their best-of-five, Atlantic Division Final series against the Springfield Thunderbirds in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins will host the first two games of the series at home on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14. If necessary, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will also host the decisive fifth game on Saturday, May 23 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The full series is as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 12 - Springfield @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Game 2: Thursday, May 14 - Springfield @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Game 3: Tuesday, May 19 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Springfield, 7:05 p.m. MassMutual Center

*Game 4: Thursday, May 21 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Springfield, 7:05 p.m. MassMutual Center

*Game 5: Saturday, May 23 - Springfield @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

* = if necessary

This will be the second all-time playoff meeting between the Penguins and Thunderbirds. The last showing saw Springfield defeat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in three games during the 2022 Atlantic Division Semifinals. During the regular season, the Penguins went 3-1-0-0 against the T-Birds, out-scoring them 17-10. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton emerged victorious in both of its visits to MassMutual Center, while splitting the two decisions in Northeast PA.

The Penguins defeated the Hershey Bears, 4-1, tonight to win their Atlantic Division Semifinals series 3-1. Likewise, the T-Birds took down the Providence Bruins in four games in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

Individual tickets and full playoff packages for the Penguins' postseason run are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the 2026 Calder Cup Payoffs can call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367 or visit wbspenguins.com.

Penguins Playoff Packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Every minute of the Calder Cup Playoffs can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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