P-Bruins Season Ends in Overtime Loss to Thunderbirds
Published on May 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins season ended in a 1-0 loss in overtime to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Thursday night at the MassMutual Center in game four of the Atlantic Division Semifinals.
How It Happened
Dillon Dube scored 4:01 into overtime to win the game.
Stats
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 27 of 28 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots.
The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
Springfield wins the best-of-five series 3-1.
Check out the Providence Bruins Statistics
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