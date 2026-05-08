P-Bruins Season Ends in Overtime Loss to Thunderbirds

Published on May 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins season ended in a 1-0 loss in overtime to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Thursday night at the MassMutual Center in game four of the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

How It Happened

Dillon Dube scored 4:01 into overtime to win the game.

Stats

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 27 of 28 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Springfield wins the best-of-five series 3-1.







American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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