P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds in Overtime

Published on May 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday night in game three of the Atlantic Division Semifinals at the MassMutual Center. Forward Matthew Poitras posted a goal and an assist, while Riley Tufte also found the back of the net.

How It Happened

Calle Rosen crashed the net and poked a rebound across the goal line to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 3:17 remaining in the first period.

Michael Callahan flung a shot from the point that rebounded out to Poitras at the right post, where he put it off a defender's leg and into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 2:33 to play in the first frame. Ty Gallagher received a secondary assist.

Tufte received a feed in the slot, turned, and fired a wrist shot past the glove of the goaltender for a power play goal to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with four seconds left in the first period. John Farinacci and Poitras were credited with the assists.

Rosen hammered a one-timer from the right circle that snuck under the crossbar to tie the game at 2-2 with 15:47 remaining in the second period.

Zach Dean scored 3:45 into overtime.

Stats

Poitras leads the team with four points through three playoff games.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 31 of 34 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots.

The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Springfield leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins will travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds for game four of the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals series on Thursday, May 7 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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