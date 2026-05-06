Stars Season Ends in Game Five of Central Division Semifinals

Published on May 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Curtis McKenzie vs. the Chicago Wolves

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Dettman / Chicago Wolves) Texas Stars forward Curtis McKenzie vs. the Chicago Wolves(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Dettman / Chicago Wolves)

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 6-1 to the Chicago Wolves in Game Five of the Central Division Semifinals on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena. The Stars season comes to an end, while the Wolves advance to the Central Division Finals to play the winner of the Grand Rapids-Manitoba series.

Chicago struck just 26 seconds into the first period as Bradly Nadeau fed Ryan Suzuki in the right circle. Suzuki's one-timer opened the scoring. The Wolves added another 31 seconds later when Cal Foote's shot from the right point went off Josiah Slavin and into the net.

Texas got on the board six minutes into the second period when Dylan Hryckowian won a battle in the corner and fed Kole Lind in the left circle. Lind's wrist shot went over the glove of Cayden Primeau for his second goal in as many games.

Juuso Valimaki thought he scored on a snap shot from above the left circle two minutes after Lind's marker, but the officials deemed Chicago committed goalie interference and waved off the goal.

Texas was awarded a four-minute power-play with seven minutes left in the second frame, but could not capitalize. Only a minute after the penalty kill, Felix Under Sorum threaded a pass to Viktor Neuchev, who put the Wolves up 3-1 going into the second intermission.

The Wolves added to their lead just 2:10 into the third period as Justin Robidas picked up a Stars turnover and fed Suzuki in the right circle, who potted his second goal of the game.

With Remi Poirier pulled for an extra attacker, Suzuki added his third goal of the game. Aleksi Heimosalmi tacked on another empty-net marker for the Wolves.

Primeau stopped 25 of 26 in the win, while Poirier made 26 saves in the loss.

As the 2025-26 campaign comes to a close, the organization turns its focus to next season- with ticket packages for the 2026-27 season now available at https://www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

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Texas Stars forward Curtis McKenzie vs. the Chicago Wolves

(Ross Dettman / Chicago Wolves)







American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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