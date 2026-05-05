Henderson Does It in Double OT, Winning 4-3

Published on May 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 4-3 in double overtime, in Game 2 of the Divisional Semifinals in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The lone goal of the first period came at 7:12: Braeden Bowman found a loose puck and fired it past Trent Miner, giving Henderson a 1-0 lead. Shortly into the second, Colorado's TJ Hughes would tie the game, 1-1. Six-minutes later, Alec Barre-Boulet would give the Eagles a 2-1 lead. A short time later, Lukas Cormier would score his first goal of the playoffs, tying the game, 2-2. Seven-minutes into the third period, TJ Tynan would retake the lead for the Eagles, 3-2. Following a back-and-forth first overtime period, Tanner Laczynski would redirect a Cormier shot to win the game for the Silver Knights in double overtime.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

GAME 3 - Wednesday, May 6 | 6:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

GAME 4 - Friday, April 24 | 5:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

GAME 5* - Sunday, April 26 | 5:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

*If Necessary

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will now head to Loveland, CO as home-ice shifts in favor of the Eagles. Game 3 will be on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. PT. and game 4 will be on Friday, May 9th at 5:05 p.m. PT. Game 5 will be played on Sunday, May 10th at 5:05 p.m. PT if it is necessary. Watch every game on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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