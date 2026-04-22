Silver Knights Sign Forward Mitch McLain to Contract Extension

Published on April 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Henderson Silver Knights forward Mitch McLain

(Henderson Silver Knights) Henderson Silver Knights forward Mitch McLain(Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, April 21, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Mitch McLain to an AHL contract extension.

McLain, 32, has spent each of the past two seasons with the Silver Knights, currently in his eighth professional season. The Baxter, Minnesota native enjoyed a career-year in 2025-26, setting career highs in goals, assists, and points. Appearing in 71 of 72 games this season, the Silver Knights assistant captain recorded 22 goals, tied for second on the team, and 40 points which were ninth-most on the roster. He also ranked second on the team with 107 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot forward has totaled 35 goals and 69 points in 128 regular season games with Henderson over the past two seasons, ranking eighth all-time in franchise history in goal-scoring and 11th in points. McLain is also the Silver Knights' winner of the 2026 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his charitable work in the Henderson community.

McLain has appeared in 441 career AHL games with Henderson, the Calgary Wranglers, the Milwaukee Admirals, and the Iowa Wild, totaling 102 goals, 175 points, and 621 penalty minutes.

Mitch McLain, Forward

Birthplace: Baxter, Minnesota

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205 lbs.

Age: 32

Shoots: Left

- Established career-highs in goals (22), assists (18), and points (40) in 2025-26

- Served as assistant captain with Silver Knights during 2025-26 season

- Silver Knights 2026 winner of IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award

- Ranked eight all-time in franchise history in goals and 11th in points

- Has totaled 102 goals, 175 points, and 621 penalty minutes in 441 career AHL games

- WCHA First Team All-Star in 2017, Second Team All-Star in 2018 at Bowling Green

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American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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