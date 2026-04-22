Spiros Anastas Named Head Coach of Chicago Wolves
Published on April 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday named Spiros Anastas as the 15th head coach in Chicago Wolves history.
Anastas had been serving as interim head coach of the Wolves since Dec. 12, 2025 when the Hurricanes, the NHL affiliate of the Wolves, relieved Cam Abbott of his duties. After Anastas took over the head coaching duties, the Wolves compiled a record of 25-14-5-6 and secured second place in the Central Division and a second consecutive postseason berth.
The 40-year-old Anastas was named to the Wolves coaching staff on Aug. 28, 2024 and served as an assistant before moving up the ranks.
Prior to joining the Wolves, Anastas worked as a head coach in international competitions for Greece and China, as well as a scout for the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
Anastas also has head coaching experience with the ECHL's Brampton Beast and South Carolina Stingrays, among other stops. The Toronto native won a Calder Cup championship as an assistant coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2013.
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