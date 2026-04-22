Islanders Fall to Bears 2-0 in Series Opener
Published on April 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Closing the regular season on a ten-game home winning streak, the Bridgeport Islanders entered Total Mortgage Arena looking to carry that momentum into the Atlantic Division First Round, but fell to the Hershey Bears, 2-0, in a tightly contested defensive battle in Game 1.
The Islanders spent six of the opening 20 minutes on the power play but failed to break through against Hershey, as the two Atlantic Division foes ended the first period scoreless. In the middle frame, Bridgeport killed off Hershey's first power play of the night, sending the game to the third period tied 0-0 for the first time all season.
It took over 52 minutes for a team to open the scoring before Henrik Rybinski found David Gucciardi streaking towards the back post, who gave Hershey a 1-0 advantage. Ilya Protas added an empty net goal with a second remaining.
The Islanders will look to keep their season alive on Thursday, April 23, as they visit Hershey at 7:05 p.m. for Game 2. If needed, a decisive Game 3 will take place on Saturday, April 25, at 3 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. Ticket information can be found at bridgeportislanders.com.
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