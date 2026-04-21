Griffins Announce Home Playoff Dates for Division Semifinals

Published on April 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The top-seeded Grand Rapids Griffins will begin their quest for a third Calder Cup championship in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals against the winner of the First Round series between the fourth-seeded Manitoba Moose and the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Admirals. The first home playoff game at Van Andel Arena will be Game 3 of the series on Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

The Griffins will begin the Central Division Semifinals on the road for Games 1 and 2. Grand Rapids will then return to Van Andel Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 6 and, if necessary, Game 4 on Friday, May 8 and Game 5 on Saturday, May 9. The earliest the Griffins will know their opponent is this Friday while the latest would be Sunday.

The complete schedule is as follows:

* If necessary

All times Eastern and subject to change

All games on WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM and AHLTV on FloHockey

Tickets for Game 3 on May 6 and Game 4 on May 8 (if necessary) at Van Andel Arena will go on sale this Friday and can be purchased at The Zone, online through griffinshockey.com/tickets, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.

The Griffins are extending their popular Friday promotion and will offer $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Groups of 10 or more can receive special pricing to playoff games and receive an unforgettable experience. To book a group outing during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, click here or call (616) 774.4585 ext. 4. Playoff suites and other premium areas are also available.







American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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